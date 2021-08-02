Coffee County Commissioner enters Alabama Senate race

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Monday, a second republican threw his hat in the ring for Alabama Senate District 31.

This is the seat now held by Senate Dean Jimmy Holley who announced he’s retiring after his current term ends.

For the last decade, Josh Carnley has represented District 3 on the Coffee County Commission. He is also the Owner and President of Sanbuck Insurance, which has offices in Enterprise, Andalusia, and Troy.

District 31 encompasses all of Coffee, Covington, and Pike counties. It also includes two-thirds of Dale County.

“But, my goal is to get out and meet people and hear their concerns and see what their representative will do for them in Montgomery,” Senate Candidate District 31, Josh Carnley said. “I enjoy that and look forward to it. It’s going to be a long road, but look forward to the work that comes with it.”

Besides Carnley, the only other declared candidate for State Senate District 31 is State House Representative Mike Jones of Andalusia.

The Republican primary is not until May 2022. As of now, there are no Democratic candidates for the seat.