Chikesia Clemons falls short of votes in Prichard City Council Place 4 race

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Chikesia Clemons failed to get enough votes to win the Prichard City Council Place 4 seat.
George E. McCall Jr. won the seat with 217 votes. Clemons received 121.
Chikesia Clemons made national headlines for her Waffle House arrest in 2018 that went viral. Clemons was one of four candidates running for the District 4 seat on the council.
