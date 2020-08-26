Chickasaw calls its election races

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Chickasaw has posted the results of its municipal elections.
Results:
Mayor: Barry Broadhead
Chickasaw City Council Place 1: Ken Sterrett
Chickasaw City Council Place 2: Jason Rawls
Chickasaw City Council Place 3: Jennifer White
Chickasaw City Council Place 4: Adam Bourne
