Chickasaw calls its election races

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Chickasaw has posted the results of its municipal elections.

Results:

Mayor: Barry Broadhead

Chickasaw City Council Place 1: Ken Sterrett

Chickasaw City Council Place 2: Jason Rawls

Chickasaw City Council Place 3: Jennifer White

Chickasaw City Council Place 4: Adam Bourne

COMPLETE ELECTION RESULTS

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories