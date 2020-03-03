Byrne, Sessions in Mobile night before Super Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Congressman Bradley Byrne are voting in Mobile and Baldwin counties, respectively, Tuesday — where they each maintain a home base.

This, following a last-minute poll push across the state.

“We know there’s still a fair number of people who haven’t made up their minds, this helps people make up their minds,” said Congressman Byrne. “With that last phone call or that last text message.”

Both Byrne and Sessions said they’ve spent the last week traveling up and down Alabama.

“It’s been an exciting, challenging, fun week. I am so excited about the election. The opportunity to lead in the Senate,” said Sessions.

The most recent poll, conducted by Alabama Daily News, had Sessions out in front with 31 percent of the vote; former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in second with 29 percent, and Byrne following in third with 17 percent. Those numbers were reported in mid-February.

With three strong candidates in the race, the likelihood for a March 31 runoff between the top two competitors is high. A runoff is required unless a single candidate can claim more than 50 percent of the vote.

“We thought from the beginning this was gonna be a runoff,” said Byrne.

Sessions’ thoughts were similar. “Well, we never know. I’ve never said we’d win without a runoff. We’ve got some good candidates,” he added.

