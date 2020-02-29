Byrne schedules Mobile, Baldwin “Fire Doug Jones” events in final weekend before primary

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the final weekend before Super Tuesday and the primary election in Alabama. Congressman Bradley Byrne is spending Saturday close to home. Byrne kicked off his “fire Doug Jones” tour yesterday. This morning he’ll have stops in Baldwin and Mobile Counties.

Saturday morning he’ll have a meet and greet at Magnolia Cafe on Highway 59 from 7:30 until 8:30 in Robertsdale. Later in the day, he’ll be in Mobile County at Meat Boss on Cottage Hill Road in Mobile. That stop runs from 11:30 until 12:30.

Byrne is in a competitive race for the Republican nomination for the US Senate. The field also includes former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville, and former Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore. The primary is Tuesday and with so many high-profile Republicans it seems likely the nomination will go to a primary runoff.

We caught up with him during the Robertsdale swing. While all the Republicans are touting their die hard support for President Trump, Byrne says his record backs it up.

“Well everyone says they support President Trump I’ve proven it by actually doing it on the floor of the US House of Representatives, doing it doing it day after day after day, people talk about it I’ve done it,” said Byrne. Byrne shook hands and greeted supporters and potential voters early Saturday morning. The victorious Republican in the primary faces Senator Doug Jones. Jones is already politically endangered as a Democratic officeholder in a solidly Red State. We spoke to him during his first visit to Alabama since voting to impeach President Trump earlier this month.

“What I did do is follow my oath and the constitution I followed the law and I followed the facts, I put them all together and that’s where it is,” said Jones. He said the impact on his reelection wasn’t a factor when he cast his impeachment vote.

Other Senate candidates are campaigning elsewhere in the state this weekend. Our sister station WHNT did recent interviews with the two other top polling Republicans Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville.