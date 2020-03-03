Big races decided Tuesday in Alabama’s Super Tuesday Primary

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While most eyes are on the Democratic Presidential primary today a lot of Republicans have a reason to vote today. People are also watching that closely contested US Senate primary.

In this Republican primary it has been a competition of who can seem like they’re the most supportive of President Trump. The top three polling candidates Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, and Tommy Tuberville all made Monday campaign stops in Mobile.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions has a lot of name recognition as he tries to reclaim his old Senate seat. The irony here is he’s trying to talk up his support of Donald Trump while he was openly mocked by the President and then unceremoniously terminated the day after the 2018 midterm election.

Bradley Byrne’s name recognition isn’t as strong outside of south Alabama but he’s been a steady conservative vote in the House of Representatives.

Tommy Tuberville is also well known and is trying to tout his status as a self-described “outsider.”

There’s also Judge Roy Moore who won the Senate nomination in 2017 and unexpectedly lost.

The Democratic presidential nominee could have a significant impact on Alabama’s Senate race in November.

The Washington Post is reporting that a moderate Democrat like Joe Biden could help vulnerable incumbent Doug Jones. It should be pointed out that Jones Tweeted his support for Biden immediately after he entered the race. A number of moderates like Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar preemptively dropped out of the race ahead of Super Tuesday in an attempt not to divide the moderate vote and perhaps thwart a Bernie Sanders nomination. Sanders has the biggest delegate count but that could be upended with results throughout the country today.

Closer to home, Alabama’s first Congressional district is up for grabs and there are several candidates on both sides of the aisle vying for the nomination. It seems likely the Republican primary will go to a runoff and it could happen on the Democratic side too.

