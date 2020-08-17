Biden’s lead over Trump narrows in new CNN poll

(CNN Newsource) – The race for president is tightening.
A new CNN poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump has significantly lowered since June.
Fifty percent of registered voters say they support a Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they back a Trump-Pence ticket.
That’s right at the poll’s margin of error.
Voter enthusiasm is high this year, according to the survey.
Also, most respondents support the choice of Senator Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate for vice president.
Read the results of the survey here.
