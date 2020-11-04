Baldwin voters defeat toll for Beach Express extension by wide margin

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County voters once again said no to a toll that would have paid for extending the Beach Express to I-65. Despite getting endorsements from Republican Congressman Bradley Byrne, Sheriff Hoss Mack, State Senator Chris Elliott and other high-profile local conservatives Baldwin County voters are still wary of anything that looks like a tax increase.

Baldwin County Amendment 2 failed by a relatively wide margin. More than 55% of voters checking the “no” box on the measure. Amendment 2 lost by nearly 10,000 votes.

Supporters said the 24-mile extension would have helped businesses, provided easier access for tourists, and given residents another evacuation route in a hurricane. The “Choose 2 Coalition” couldn’t overcome something that seems to be baked into the conservative electorate in Baldwin County. Voters are predominantly suspicious of any toll, sales tax, or property tax increase that’s earmarked for any cause. The measure has been on the ballot before and failed in the past and this is history repeating.