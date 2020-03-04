AP source: Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Bloomberg

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a campaign event at The Rustic Restaurant, Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg plans to reassess whether he should stay in the race after disappointing results in Tuesday’s primaries.

A person close to the Bloomberg campaign confirmed the deliberations. Tuesday marked Bloomberg’s first elections, and he spent more than $180 million in the 14 states that voted. Former Vice President Joe Biden won key states like Virginia and North Carolina where Bloomberg had spent millions of dollars and campaigned heavily.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories