AP source: Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a campaign event at The Rustic Restaurant, Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg plans to reassess whether he should stay in the race after disappointing results in Tuesday’s primaries.

A person close to the Bloomberg campaign confirmed the deliberations. Tuesday marked Bloomberg’s first elections, and he spent more than $180 million in the 14 states that voted. Former Vice President Joe Biden won key states like Virginia and North Carolina where Bloomberg had spent millions of dollars and campaigned heavily.

LATEST STORIES