AP: President Trump wins Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) – TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump has won Florida’s 29 electoral votes. He defeated Democrat Joe Biden in a prized battleground state crucial to the Republican’s bid for another four years in the White House. Trump withstood an aggressive challenge by the former vice president. Biden questioned the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his rush to appoint a new justice on the U.S. Supreme Court and how he has addressed social unrest after high-profile police killings of Black people. Democrats had hoped to boost turnout among their ranks with a mail-in voting push.

