Alabama Senate results set up tough runoff for Tuberville, Sessions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Super Tuesday sets up a Republican showdown between a political newcomer and one of the most well-known names in the Trump Administration.

Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville faces Jeff Sessions in a runoff for the Republican nomination in the US Senate Race. It was the result that a lot of people expected. More than two years ago it was thought this same Republican runoff would be the de facto election. However, 2017 saw the unexpected win of Democrat Doug Jones over the Republican nominee.

Tommy Tuberville was the top vote-getter with nearly a third of the Republican vote. Former Attorney General didn’t finish on top but it was close. Only about 8,000 votes separated Tuberville and Sessions. Congressman Bradley Byrne got a little more than a quarter of the vote.

This will be a tough contest between Tuberville and Sessions. More than 267,000 votes went to candidates other than the top two contenders. That’s more than either Sessions or Tuberville got in total. There are a lot of votes up for grabs in runoff at the end of the month.

