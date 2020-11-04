Alabama General Election 2020: Updates, live coverage, results

9:14 p.m.

At this time, there has been no sight of Sen. Jones, however, his son spoke with attendees during the watch party.

Jones’ son came to the stage to welcome the first of the arrivals here tonight. Thanking them for coming and encouraging social distancing. No timeline on when we can expect to hear from the senator. But he said this event will wrap up by 11 pm. — Malique (@MaliqueRankin) November 4, 2020

9:10 p.m.

Live look inside Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville watch party







CBS 42 Political Reporter Reshad Hudson said many powerful Alabama public officials are inside the watch party of Tuberville.

Inside the @TTuberville watch party are some top names in the Alabama Republican Party, so far we've heard from @ChairmanLathan, Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, @RepMoBrooks. Also in attendance are AG Steve Marshall and @willainsworthAL. — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) November 4, 2020

—

8:35 p.m.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville responds to why he has not been taking questions from the press during the campaign.

.@TTuberville responds to questions about not taking questions from the press during the campaign. pic.twitter.com/aJOXzWmK0e — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) November 4, 2020

As far as U.S. Senator Doug Jones’s campaign, CBS 42 Reporter Malique Rankin says supporters are trickling in.

We are waiting on Jones’ supporters to make their way over here to his watch party in downtown Birmingham. Mostly just campaign staffers and catering staff here now. pic.twitter.com/TYw6cUWZew — Malique (@MaliqueRankin) November 4, 2020

—

7:47 p.m.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville arrives to his watch party

CBS 42 Political Reporter Reshad Hudson reports Tuberville spoke with President Donald Trump Tuesday morning and the president wished him luck in today’s election.

.@TTuberville has entered the room and greeting supporters. He says he spoke with @realDonaldTrump today they both wished each other luck. pic.twitter.com/Xdag35FsUn — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) November 4, 2020

—

5:47 p.m.

CBS 42 arrives to Democratic U.S. candidate Doug Jones’s watch party

CBS 42 reporter Malique Rankin arrived at Sen. Doug Jones’s campaign headquarters at Pepper Place in downtown Birmingham Tuesday night, where a smaller, contained crowd gathered.

At @SenDougJones campaign headquarters in downtown Birmingham. A little hard to social distance in the media area. But we are masked and ready for the night! pic.twitter.com/BTxAiZyGSe — Malique (@MaliqueRankin) November 3, 2020

Alabama U.S. Rep Terri Sewell was present at Jones’s election watch party, but the senator had yet to make an appearance.

His campaign staff told CBS 42 he is at home watching election coverage with his family.

“People are energized. People want to make their voices heard. I think we proved in 2017, every vote counts,” Jones said earlier in the day.

3:53 p.m.

CBS 42 arrives to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville’s watch party

CBS 42’s political reporter Reshad Hudson arrived at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery ahead of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville’s election night watch party. The former Auburn University football coach says he’s left it all on the field. Apart from the presidential match-up between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, this race is top of mind for voters in Alabama–a historically red state with a sole Democratic senator, incumbent Doug Jones. The nation is watching too.

We caught up with @TTuberville voting in Auburn this morning. The former coach says he's left it all on the field. This is the biggest race in Alabama other than the presidential one. Republicans are hoping to take back the senate seat from @DougJones. pic.twitter.com/CNidafrk2Y — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) November 3, 2020

Jones won the seat in 2017 against controversial candidate former Alabama Supreme Court judge Roy Moore, whose campaign crumbled amidst allegations of sexual misconduct.

Albeit a political newcomer who has mostly avoided media interviews, Tuberville’s Republican status and backing from Trump pose a strong threat to a Jones’ victory.

5 a.m.

Alabamians prepare to head to the polls for the 2020 general election

(WIAT) — Alabamians, along with the rest of the nation are returning to the polls today to vote in the first general election since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to shutdowns across the United States.

Alabama voters will decide between presidential candidates President Donald Trump (R) and former Vice President Joe Biden (D), U.S. Senate candidates Tommy Tuberville (R) and incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D), six statewide amendments, and a multitude of local ballot items.

