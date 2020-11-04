Alabama General Election 2020: Updates, live coverage, results

9:14 p.m.
Latest in U.S. Senator Doug Jones watch party
At this time, there has been no sight of Sen. Jones, however, his son spoke with attendees during the watch party.
9:10 p.m.
Live look inside Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville watch party
CBS 42 Political Reporter Reshad Hudson said many powerful Alabama public officials are inside the watch party of Tuberville.
—
8:35 p.m.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville responds to why he has not been taking questions from the press during the campaign.
As far as U.S. Senator Doug Jones’s campaign, CBS 42 Reporter Malique Rankin says supporters are trickling in.
—
7:47 p.m.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville arrives to his watch party
CBS 42 Political Reporter Reshad Hudson reports Tuberville spoke with President Donald Trump Tuesday morning and the president wished him luck in today’s election.
—
5:47 p.m.
CBS 42 arrives to Democratic U.S. candidate Doug Jones’s watch party
CBS 42 reporter Malique Rankin arrived at Sen. Doug Jones’s campaign headquarters at Pepper Place in downtown Birmingham Tuesday night, where a smaller, contained crowd gathered.
Alabama U.S. Rep Terri Sewell was present at Jones’s election watch party, but the senator had yet to make an appearance.
His campaign staff told CBS 42 he is at home watching election coverage with his family.
“People are energized. People want to make their voices heard. I think we proved in 2017, every vote counts,” Jones said earlier in the day.
3:53 p.m.
CBS 42 arrives to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville’s watch party
CBS 42’s political reporter Reshad Hudson arrived at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery ahead of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville’s election night watch party. The former Auburn University football coach says he’s left it all on the field. Apart from the presidential match-up between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, this race is top of mind for voters in Alabama–a historically red state with a sole Democratic senator, incumbent Doug Jones. The nation is watching too.
Jones won the seat in 2017 against controversial candidate former Alabama Supreme Court judge Roy Moore, whose campaign crumbled amidst allegations of sexual misconduct.
Albeit a political newcomer who has mostly avoided media interviews, Tuberville’s Republican status and backing from Trump pose a strong threat to a Jones’ victory.
5 a.m.
Alabamians prepare to head to the polls for the 2020 general election
(WIAT) — Alabamians, along with the rest of the nation are returning to the polls today to vote in the first general election since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to shutdowns across the United States.
Alabama voters will decide between presidential candidates President Donald Trump (R) and former Vice President Joe Biden (D), U.S. Senate candidates Tommy Tuberville (R) and incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D), six statewide amendments, and a multitude of local ballot items.
CBS 42 is your local election headquarters for the latest updates and live coverage. Join us throughout the day and check back after 7 p.m. for real-time election results and live coverage —only on CBS42.com.
Share your election day photos with us on social media or email us at webstaff@cbs42.com.