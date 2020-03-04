Alabama 2020 voter turnout below 2016 primary

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fewer people voted in Super Tuesday than did in the Presidential Preference Primary four years ago. According to results from the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, the voter turnout was 33.01%. That’s lower than the voter turnout from March 2016 when it was 41.4%. There were 89,336 fewer ballots cast Tuesday statewide than in 2016. Mobile and Baldwin Counties also had turnouts below the statewide total. Baldwin County had a turnout of 32.29% this year and Mobile County reported a turnout of 29.31%.

We reported Tuesday that the voter turnout in Mobile County was trending down. Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis said applications for absentee ballots were down 25% compared to the last presidential preference primary.

