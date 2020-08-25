5 Top races to follow in Tuesday’s municipal elections

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s election day across the Gulf Coast. Municipal races are being decided in more than a dozen local communities.
Some of the most-watched races include ones for mayor on both sides of Mobile Bay.
Here are 5 of the top races to follow on this election day.
Spanish Fort Mayor
Perhaps the race garnering the most attention is the mayoral race in Spanish Fort. Incumbent Mike Millian is running for a third term while also battling allegations that he slapped a city employee.
Candidates:
- Mike McMillan
- Jeffrey Batley
- David Westerfield
- Rebecca Cornelius
Fairhope Mayor
The race to be Fairhope’s mayor is another crowded field, with incumbent Karin Wilson trying to fend off three newcomers.
Candidates:
- Karin Wilson
- John Manelos
- Sherry Sullivan
- Annette Sanders
Daphne Mayor
People in Daphne are choosing a new mayor with Dane Haygood deciding not to run for re-election.
Candidates:
- Steve Carey
- Robin LeJeune
- Selena Vaughn
Prichard Mayor
The mayoral race in Prichard has one of the largest fields of any race on any of Tuesday’s ballots. Incumbent Jimmie Gardner is being challenged by Councilman Lorenzo Martin, former mayor Ron Davis, and six other candidates.
Candidates:
- Jimmie Gardner
- Lorenzo Martin
- Ron Davis
- Quinn Austin-Pugh
- Linda Burse
- Rodney Clements
- Reginald Davis
- Gabriel Dortch
- Charles Harden
Prichard City Council, District 4
One of several Prichard City Council seats up for grabs is getting a lot of attention because of one candidate whose name will probably sound familiar. Chikesia Clemons made national headlines for her Waffle House arrest in 2018 that went viral. Clemons is one of four candidates running for the District 4 seat on the council.
Candidates:
- Samantha Richardson
- Fisher Boykin
- Chikesia Clemons
- George McCall Jr
WKRG News 5 will have results for these and other races on-air and online after polls close at 7 p.m.
