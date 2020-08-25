5 Top races to follow in Tuesday’s municipal elections

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s election day across the Gulf Coast. Municipal races are being decided in more than a dozen local communities.

Some of the most-watched races include ones for mayor on both sides of Mobile Bay.

Here are 5 of the top races to follow on this election day.

Spanish Fort Mayor

Perhaps the race garnering the most attention is the mayoral race in Spanish Fort. Incumbent Mike Millian is running for a third term while also battling allegations that he slapped a city employee.

Candidates:

Mike McMillan

Jeffrey Batley

David Westerfield

Rebecca Cornelius

Fairhope Mayor

The race to be Fairhope’s mayor is another crowded field, with incumbent Karin Wilson trying to fend off three newcomers.

Candidates:

Karin Wilson

John Manelos

Sherry Sullivan

Annette Sanders

Daphne Mayor

People in Daphne are choosing a new mayor with Dane Haygood deciding not to run for re-election.

Candidates:

Steve Carey

Robin LeJeune

Selena Vaughn

Prichard Mayor

The mayoral race in Prichard has one of the largest fields of any race on any of Tuesday’s ballots. Incumbent Jimmie Gardner is being challenged by Councilman Lorenzo Martin, former mayor Ron Davis, and six other candidates.

Candidates:

Jimmie Gardner

Lorenzo Martin

Ron Davis

Quinn Austin-Pugh

Linda Burse

Rodney Clements

Reginald Davis

Gabriel Dortch

Charles Harden

Prichard City Council, District 4

One of several Prichard City Council seats up for grabs is getting a lot of attention because of one candidate whose name will probably sound familiar. Chikesia Clemons made national headlines for her Waffle House arrest in 2018 that went viral. Clemons is one of four candidates running for the District 4 seat on the council.

Candidates:

Samantha Richardson

Fisher Boykin

Chikesia Clemons

George McCall Jr

WKRG News 5 will have results for these and other races on-air and online after polls close at 7 p.m.

