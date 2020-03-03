2020 Alabama Primary Election coverage begins at 7 p.m.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Primary Election is happening today.

This Super Tuesday, Alabamians are placing their votes in the presidential primaries, as well as other races, including the Republican primary for the state’s U.S. Senate Seat and a controversial statewide amendment on the state education board.

A runoff is considered likely in the Republican Senate race that features Jeff Sessions, Bradley Byrne, Tommy Tuberville, Roy Moore and others, and in the open Lower Alabama congressional seat featuring Republicans Jerry Carl, Bill Hightower, Chris Pringle and two others.

A runoff is also predicted in the Democratic congressional race between James Averhart, Rick Collins, and Kiani Gardner.

A sample ballot can be found here.

