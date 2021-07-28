Young Mobile swimmer wins gold in Junior Nationals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A 9-year-old swimmer from Mobile with dreams to one day swim in the Paralympics won six gold medals at the 2021 Junior Nationals in Denver, Colorado last week.

Maisy Malone was born with Achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism. She competed in six races, and won gold in all six. “She works so hard in the pool all year, and we are so proud of her,” said Bayleigh Malone.

Move United Junior Nationals is a week long national championship event for young athletes with a physical disability or visual impairment through the age of 22.

Malone won gold medals in the 11 and younger events for the 25m freestyle, 25m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 100m individual medley.