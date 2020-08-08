‘You just never know:’ Parents concerned after Saraland student tests positive for COVID-19

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been only one day since Saraland City Schools reopened, and a Saraland High School student has already tested positive for COVID-19. This positive case has impacted five other students.

“Shocked when I first heard it, but when they explained it put me at ease a little bit,” Andrew Mosley said.

For Mosley, making the decision to send his children back to school amid the pandemic was a decision that didn’t come easy.

“He’s in the band and has band practice so that weighed in. So we sat down and had a family conversation and let them know that this is the situation,” Mosley said.

A situation that quickly hit home hard, after learning a student at Saraland High School tested positive for COVID-19.

Once the school was notified about the student, they tracked down whoever the student came in close contact with. Five people had to go into quarantine. Those five students did not have any symptoms of COVID, but as protocol, they will remain home for 14 days.

Saraland is one of the first school systems in Alabama to re-open.

“I think they should have gave it a little more time,” Mosley said.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Milner said this one case doesn’t surprise him considering there’s no vaccine right now. But in order to minimize cases as much as possible, everyone must do their part, like washing their hands, wearing a mask, and social distance at school and outside of school.

“Do those things, we’ll have a chance at being in school for a long time. With that said we’ll continue to analyze the numbers. We’ll always be analytical when reviewing cases and if there comes a time where we’ll have to go to a hybrid schedule or online, we’ll do so,” Dr. Milner said.

While those students are in quarantine, they will move to online learning. As for the school system, they have no plans to shut down and will deep clean the school before Monday.

LATEST STORIES: