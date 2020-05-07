You can win a round of golf with Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray

Monterey, Cal. (CNN)–

You have the chance to win what could likely be the most interesting game of golf ever. Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray are giving you the chance to play a round with them at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, California, as part of the All-In-Challenge.

You can enter the sweepstakes for just ten dollars. All of the money raised goes to food organizations like “Feeding America,” “Meals on Wheels, ” “World Central Kitchen,” and “No Kid Hungry.”

The contest ends tomorrow.

To enter the contest, click here.