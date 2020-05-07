You can win a round of golf with Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray

News
Posted: / Updated:

Monterey, Cal. (CNN)–

You have the chance to win what could likely be the most interesting game of golf ever. Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray are giving you the chance to play a round with them at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, California, as part of the All-In-Challenge.
You can enter the sweepstakes for just ten dollars. All of the money raised goes to food organizations like “Feeding America,” “Meals on Wheels, ” “World Central Kitchen,” and “No Kid Hungry.”

The contest ends tomorrow.

To enter the contest, click here.

