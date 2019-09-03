You can now stay in the beach house where ‘Jersey Shore’ was filmed

PHOENIX – The cabs are here and we are going to the beach house!

The exact house where Jersy Shore was filmed is now available to rent on Booking.com.

You can now get your G.T.L. on in the actual six bed one bathroom vacay house right off the beach in Seaside Heights.

Don’t worry, they kept the place as authentic as possible, it looks JUST like it did when they filmed there.

Courtesy: Booking.com

Courtesy: Booking.com

Courtesy: Booking.com

Courtesy: Booking.com

Courtesy: Booking.com

Courtesy: Booking.com

Courtesy: Booking.com

Courtesy: Booking.com

Most importantly, the duck phone is still in commission

Just make sure you have all of your ducks in a row first because it’s going to cost you about $3,000 a night.