WWL-TV reports pedestrian struck, killed by Endymion parade float in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) — According to wwltv.com, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a parade float near North Galvez and Canal Street Saturday evening.
Officials advised the public to avoid the area as they respond to the incident.
A similar accident happened not too long where a woman was run over and killed by a float in the Krewe of Nyx parade Wednesday night.
