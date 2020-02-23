WWL-TV reports pedestrian struck, killed by Endymion parade float in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) — According to wwltv.com, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a parade float near North Galvez and Canal Street Saturday evening.

Officials advised the public to avoid the area as they respond to the incident.

Emergency personnel are responding to an incident on the #Endymion route at Galvez. An individual was struck by a float and fatally injured. Please avoid this area of the parade route. ⚠️ — NOLA Ready #MardiGras (@nolaready) February 23, 2020

A similar accident happened not too long where a woman was run over and killed by a float in the Krewe of Nyx parade Wednesday night.

