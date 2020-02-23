WWL-TV reports pedestrian struck, killed by Endymion parade float in New Orleans

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) — According to wwltv.com, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a parade float near North Galvez and Canal Street Saturday evening.

Officials advised the public to avoid the area as they respond to the incident.

A similar accident happened not too long where a woman was run over and killed by a float in the Krewe of Nyx parade Wednesday night.

