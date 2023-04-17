Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — Bob Hasewinkle describes the darkest hours he faced while fighting in the Battle of Okinawa during World War Two. They were trying to take a ridge that held a Japanese machine gun nest.

“And there’s a machine gun firing at me and two guys close to me and I took some rocks and built a wall and the machine gun bullets were hitting the wall and deflecting–and I knew it wasn’t going to last very long,” said Hasewinkle. “I looked down about 15 yards lower on the hill, our side of the hill, and I saw an American helmet sticking up. I took a rock and threw at it hoping to get the guy’s attention and there was no response. Machine gun bullets were flying and I said I had to get out of there–ran down and jumped into that hole. And it turned out the guy named Lt. Bell had been shot in the head–he was dead. I sat on his lap. And then another guy who had been up there close to me and he hollered down to me and said ‘Any room down there, I’m getting shot up.’ And I said ‘Not really but it’s better than what you have. So he jumped up and ran, a machine gun bullet caught him and he fell in on top of me. And this was in the daytime and it was to the point anything above ground got shot–so I was sitting on the guy’s lap and the body on me for twelve hours.”

During that battle he took mortar shrapnel—the million-dollar wound they called it—it sent him for surgery and ultimately home. Hasewinkle also believes the first medic to get to him was Desmond Doss–the conscientious objector who served as a medic and was the subject of the movie ‘Hacksaw Ridge.

He said, “I have pictures of him I pulled up and I remember a guy, a dark-haired guy, kind of tall and slim, and everything just fits. I can’t prove it otherwise but it just fits.”

Hasewinkle saw the movie and said it was difficult to watch. In fact, he wasn’t able to tell his own story for a long time.

“Well, every day it’s there. And when I first came home I used to have dreams and not sleep and had all that. I couldn’t go to a fireworks display–I’d react to the sounds,” said Hasewinkle.

In 1984, business sent him back to Japan and he made a trip back to Okinawa and that same ridge. When he returned he was able to get his story off of his chest and written down—and was able to tell it to his wife Jeanne for the first time.

He said, “And that brought it all back. And when I first met Jeanne she didn’t–well she knew I was in the service but she didn’t know about my experience.”

He’s sharing his story with us not for himself, but for all of the others who fought and died during World War Two.

“I don’t want to make anything special out of me but you know there were sixteen million of us that served in World War Two–and I think only about 160 thousand left…”

And it’s why Hasewinkle is our Serving Those Who Serve hero.

“Well, I accept this in honor of all the others who served,” he said.