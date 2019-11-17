WWII pilot buried more than 70 years after crash

(CNN) — The partially recovered remains of U.S. Army Pilot 1st Lt. Loren Hintz were buried in Italy after his plane was shot down by German forces during World War II.

This weekend, 74 years after his death, his children buried the rest of his remains, which were found by Italian archeologists digging for them in a field in 2016.

75-year-old Gretchen Wronka and 73-year-old Martin Hintz went to see the remains after they were found. But it took three years for the newly found remains to be interred with the partial ones in the Florence American Cemetery.

The brother and sister were there for the burial of the complete remains on Saturday. For the family, the internment puts to rest a years-long journey.

Now, they find peace knowing their father is resting and his legacy will live on for the many people around the world who were part of finding and honoring him.

