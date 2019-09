Near Essex, United Kingdom (CBS) — The British royal navy released footage on Wednesday (September 25) of a World War Two bomb being detonated in the sea near Essex, England.

Waves were seen crashing upwards off the Southend Pier as experts destroyed the 987kg German bomb.

The bomb was discovered by civilian divers in the wreck of a17th century warship near the area.

Eight Royal Navy divers were deployed on a six-day operation to safely transport and detonate the device in the sea.