PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso, whose real name is Jonathan Fatu, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence almost two years after his first arrest.

Fatu was booked into the Escambia County Jail early Tuesday morning and released later that morning on a $500 bond.

In July 2019, Fatu was charged with DUI, but a jury later found him not guilty. That arrest happened in Cantonment, outside of Pensacola close to where he lives.