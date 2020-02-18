WWE Smackdown Superstars coming to Mobile Civic Center in March

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WWE Smackdown Superstars are coming to the Mobile Civic Center on March 19.

The WWE LIVE event was scheduled for Sunday, August 25, at the Mobile Civic Center but was postponed. All tickets purchased for the event will be honored on March 19. Fans who cannot attend the rescheduled date should visit their point of purchase for refunds.

Universal Championship Match

The Miz with John Morrison VS Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Six Man Tag Team Main Event

“The Gulf Coast’s Own” Roman Reigns & Jimmy & Jey Uso VS Baron Corbin & The Revival

SmackDown Women’s Champsionship Match

Lacey Evans VS Women’s Champion Bayley

Intercontinental Championship Match

Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman VS Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn



Naomi VS “The Boss” Sasha Banks



Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross VS Fire & Desire



Tickets range from $15 to $100. Superstar Experience Packages featuring meet & greet, souvenir chair and exclusive merchandise are available. Purchase tickets in person at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 251-208-7906) or the Saenger Theatre Box Office (6 South Joachim Street; open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 251-208-5600). For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381.

For more info, visit www.wwe.com.