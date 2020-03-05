WS Neal Elementary school does ‘Service for Seuss’ fundraiser

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — This week is National Read Across America week, and at WS Neal Elementary School they are doing things a little different. They decided to turn this week into ‘Service For Seuss Week’ and help give back to the community.

This week they are doing a fundraiser for Paws Crossed. This is a non-profit organization whose goal is to rescue dogs. All week, students have been bringing in food, toys, and treats for dogs in need.

Assistant principal Courtney McBride says the lessons behind the fundraiser really help the students grow into becoming well-rounded individuals.

She explained, “When we think of school you think about educating a student. What we are trying to do is to make sure that our kids are well rounded and that they are productive citizens,” McBride said.

This is the first year that they have done this fundraiser, but it is made clear that it is not the last.

