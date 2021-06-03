Work begins to repair damaged bulkhead near Fairhope Pier as hurricane season starts

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the first week of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and communities in Baldwin County continue to make repairs from last year’s storms. Places along Mobile Bay in Fairhope saw high storm surge, with the Fairhope Pier and the South Beach Park area receiving heavy damage during Hurricane Zeta.

“I heard somebody say yesterday hurricane fatigue, and I think that’s exactly where we are. We’re still making necessary repairs from Sally and Zeta, the south end just being one of them,” Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan said.

A $6.2 million RESTORE Act grant will help fix the South Beach Park bulkhead for good, but this week, temporary repairs are being made in the area to help protect the property from this year’s storms.

“You have to do what you can to prepare. We know that probably this bulkhead could take another beating if we have a significant storm come through, but we’re going to do the best we can to salvage it,” Sullivan said.

Large rocks have been brought in to help create a barrier between Mobile Bay and the park, something that’s desperately needed to protect the shoreline.

“Just the erosion alone from not having that bulkhead is a big deal, and we’d probably lose the sidewalks into the bay if we didn’t have that,” Sullivan said.

That particular temporary fix should wrap up in the coming days, with permanent repairs happening later this year. WKRG News 5 has continued to follow the progress at Fairhope Pier, which has seen significant improvements in previous weeks with lightning and other utilities back online.

“It’s one of the most iconic places along the Eastern Shore and we just want to make sure we maintain that,” Sullivan continued.

Boats that sunk during the storms are expected to be removed completely later this week.