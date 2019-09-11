Women sentenced to prison for murder of Pensacola teen

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two women will serve time in prison for their involvement in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jaquan “Quan” Berry in Pensacola.

Shauntareeya Jones

Judge Joel Boles sentenced Shauntareeya Jones and Shalen Yeldon. Jones will serve 15 years in state prison for the charge of manslaughter with a weapon. Yeldon was sentenced to 48 months in state prison for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Shalen Yeldon

Escambia County sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of shots fired at Trenton Drive and Edison Drive. When they arrived, they found the body of Berry in the street. He had been shot multiple times.

The investigation showed Yeldon contacted Berry on social media to buy marijuana. The defendants tried to pay Berry with a counterfeit $100. Berry attempted to get his money back but he was shot in the chest four times.

After the shooting, Yeldon and a co-defendant, Deon Nettles, helped to clean the car of broken glass and shell casings, according to the state attorney’s office.

Nettles was sentenced to 96 months in state prison for his role in the crime.