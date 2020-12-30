Woman working on taking legal action after she says electrical issue caused house fire

MOBILE COUNTY, AL. (WKRG) — A woman’s home burned down on Christmas morning. Now she’s thinking about taking legal action. Courtney Carter told WKRG News 5 an electrical issue sparked the fire, and it’s a problem she’s discussed with her landlord for years.

Courtney Carter and her three children lived in the house on Roosevelt Street for the last five years. Luckily, they were at a relative’s house when she got the call about the fire around one in the morning on Christmas.

Carter said, “We didn’t lose our lives, but we lost everything. Me and my three kids like we lost like everything we had.”

She told WKRG News 5 the source of the fire was something she had asked the landlord to be fixed several times, the only electrical outlet in the house that she said would often overheat. She said, “You can tell the plug is in the front, that’s why, like it’s no front.”

Carter said she’s been telling the landlord about the issue for years. “My mom, my friends, everybody, like my girls, they grandmother, like everybody knows I’ve been telling him,” she said.

She said the landlord did come out recently, but for other repairs. “Two weeks ago he came and fixed these gates, but other than that, he didn’t do anything,” Carter said.

The fire not only destroyed Carter’s home. Her neighbors who say they’ve lived in their home for 60 years report damage as well. Carter said, “It makes me feel angry because, like, we knew each other for five years, like you come pick up your rent money for five years and now your house is gone and burnt down. You haven’t reached out.”

WKRG News 5 also tried reaching out to Carter’s landlord, but got no response. Carter said she’s now talking to attorneys. She said, “We want to go to court.”

If you think there is a problem violating a housing code where you live, you can call 3-1-1, so that someone can investigate your report. You can also find more information about tenant’s rights in Alabama by CLICKING HERE.

The family has a Facebook fundraiser set up to help the family find a new place to live. CLICK HERE to help.

LATEST STORIES: