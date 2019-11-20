Woman wanted for setting fires in public bathrooms

Mobile Fire-Rescue is asking for help identifying the woman accused of setting fire in the bathrooms of two Mobile businesses:

MOBILE, Ala. – At approximately 08:45 hours, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department companies were dispatched to Winn-Dixie, located at 6300 Grelot Rd, for reports of smoke visible inside of the business. Winn-Dixie employees and patrons were evacuating the building as MFRD crews arrived on scene. Fire personnel inspected the interior of the business and confirmed large quantities of smoke, stemming from the women’s restroom.

With the assistance of Winn-Dixie managerial staff, firefighters advanced a pre-connected hose line through a predetermined fire entrance. A fire was discovered in the women’s restroom and quickly extinguished. The fire was contained to the restroom with no extension to other parts of the business. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

At approximately 11:38 hours, Engine Company 6 was dispatched to the Wendy’s at 1275 Hillcrest Road for a smoke investigation. Employees at the scene informed that a disgruntled, female customer intentionally set a small fire in the women’s restroom before leaving the restaurant. The fire was extinguished quickly with mild damage to the area. No injuries were sustained in the incident.

Fire Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect believed to be responsible for both incidents. Anyone with information to identify this suspect is asked to call Mobile Fire-Rescue at 251-208-7311.