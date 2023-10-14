LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police Department responded to Shambo Court Saturday afternoon after they say a woman shot her brother during an argument.

Around 4:30 p.m., the woman and her brother got into an argument but after the woman’s significant other got involved, she pulled out a handgun and shot her brother, according to police.

Loxley PD told News 5 the brother was airlifted to a hospital and was said to be conscious. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

The woman was detained and questioned on the scene and released.

The case will be presented to a grand jury for felony assault.