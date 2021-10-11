UPDATE: Mobile police say man shot in the leg after dropping gun during argument with girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have provided more information on a shooting at a west Mobile apartment complex Monday.

According to police, the man dropped his gun during an argument with his girlfriend, and when she went to pick the gun up, a shot fired into the man’s leg.

Read the full statement from police below:

On Monday, October 11, 2021, at approximately 12:09 p.m., police officers responded to 2175 Schillinger Road South, Cypress Cove Apartments, in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, police officers discovered the male victim had been shot in the leg by his girlfriend. Through the course of the investigation, the detective discovered the victim and subject were involved a verbal altercation that turned physical. The victim’s firearm accidentally fell to the ground during the physical altercation when the subject recovered the gun striking him in the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation. Moible Police

Original story

Mobile police say a woman shot her boyfriend at a west Mobile apartment complex Monday.

The shooting happened at Cypress Cove on Schillinger Road just after noon. The man is in the hospital, and police are interviewing the woman.

Police have not released any details of the charges the woman is facing.