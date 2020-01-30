Woman sentenced to 24 years in prison for driving drunk, killing a father and son

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman accused of driving drunk and killing two men in a three-vehicle crash was sentenced Thursday.

Marie Ann Simpkins, 48, was sentenced to 24 years in prison for two counts of DUI manslaughter. Simpkins has plead no contest to the charges.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Nelson Riley was killed in a crash at the intersection of Fairfield Drive and North W Street on April 21, 2019. His father, Randy Riley, 49, died eight days later at Baptist hospital.

Prosecutors said Simpkins was under the influence of prescription drugs when she ran a red light and hit the Rileys mustang and another car.

Prosecutors say Simpkins had several prescription drugs in her system at the time of the crash, including hydrocodone.

Simpkins will serve a mandatory eight years of the sentence, before being given the opportunity to earn gain time. She has to serve at least 85% of her sentence, according to prosecutors.

