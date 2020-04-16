Woman says $888K was taken from her account when she got stimulus check

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — It was an exciting morning for Erin Johnston, as she checked her bank account to see her stimulus check arrive.

The much-needed relief for her family of five was short-lived, once the Parker, Colorado mother noticed another transaction that happened at the same time: a pending debit hold on her account to the tune of $888,888.88.

“At first, I mean, we didn’t think it was real, so we laughed it off,” Johnston said. “Then it kind of sunk in.”

THREAD: A Parker mom woke up this morning to find a huge surprise in her bank account. She got her full stimulus check, and another transaction, that’s putting her life on hold. @KDVR #stimuluspayment pic.twitter.com/AKs2nkuEqr — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) April 16, 2020

Johnston reached out to the Internal Revenue Service to try to clear up what she says is a clear mistake, but couldn’t get anyone on the phone. Even trying to get in touch with Bank of America, she said the phones are backlogged for hours.

Her account balance is now -$869,154.11.





“We can’t go and get groceries right now,” Johnston said. “If a bill hits, it’s going to be denied.”

Bank of America officials said they are actively investigating Johnston’s case; a request to the U.S. Treasury Department for comment wasn’t immediately returned.

Johnston’s issues come as banks across the country have been inundated with requests from people trying to find out when they will receive their stimulus checks.

UPDATE: A Bank of America spokesperson told KDVR the bank put the hold in place because of an unrelated, large deposit into her account last week, and the hold has since been lifted.

The spokesperson added that Bank of America has received millions of stimulus checks via direct deposits, with no issues.

