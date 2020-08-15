The Rock Island Fire Department got a call of a woman in the Mississippi River in need of help around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
Two civilian boats were near the woman in the river and a couple of people jumped in the river to try and help. Eventually, they got her onto a pontoon boat.
She was transferred to the fire department’s boat and taken to an awaiting ambulance at Sunset Marina.
There is no current information about her condition.
LATEST STORIES:
- Storms fade after sunset, drier Sunday ahead
- Mo’Bay Beignet Co. coming to Toomer’s Corner
- Woman rescued from the Mississippi River
- Riley Cole leads confident South Alabama linebacker group into 2020
- Josephine moves northeast of Leeward Islands, Kyle expected to become post-tropical soon