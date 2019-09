SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman pushing a 1-year-old boy in a stroller was struck by a truck during the fifth annual CMSAF James C. Binnicker Memorial Run.

The woman was pushing the boy in a stroller on Hillcrest Drive when she turned right onto Sunset Lane. As she was turning on to Sunset Lane, a truck traveled through the intersection and collided with the two

They were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. No charges have been filed against the driver.