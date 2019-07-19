Woman opens fire in Walmart during fight

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (CNN) — We’re learning more about a shooting inside a Walmart store near Pittsburgh earlier this month in which one woman was injured.

Surveillance video of the shooting was introduced in court Thursday.

The video was played at a preliminary hearing for 22-year-old Rojanai Alston, who was charged with aggravated assault.

It shows Alston being attacked from behind by two women.

She was repeatedly punched before she pulls a gun from her purse and starts firing.

When one woman comes back in Alston’s direction, she fired two more times, shooting the woman in the hand and leg.

Alston’s attorney says she was acting in self-defense.

“She didn’t pick this location, she didn’t pick this place and she didn’t pick the fight and she did nothing wrong,” defense attorney Ken Haber said.

The judge expressed sympathy for Alston’s situation but said her case belonged in a trial court to determine if she acted in self defense.