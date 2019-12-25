Woman living in Dog House for 200 days

News

by: Jesse Pierre

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KFTA) — A woman is living in an actual dog house in Green Forest for 200 days to raise awareness about an animal rescue. Well, it’s a little bigger than the traditional dog house.

Her name is Diane Ferguson and her goal is raise $200,000 for the Unconditional Love Pet Rescue.

The rescue first opened its doors in 2010 and rescued nearly 5000 dogs. The money raised will be used to build a bigger facility which incorporates the latest technologies..

Ferguson won’t be confined to the dog house. She will go to work but will sleep and spend the majority of her time there. If she raises the $200,000 before the 200 days are up she will get out early. Day 1 started on Dec 19.

Diane will be live streaming her experience here: http://bit.ly/35VWMV2

