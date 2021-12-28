Woman killed inside Prichard church by bullet shot through door

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) —Prichard Police Department and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred inside the Everlasting Life Holiness Church near the intersection of Meaher Street and Telegraph Road.

According to Prichard Police, they went to the church after 7 o’clock for a potential medical call. When they arrived on scene they began CPR on the victim 65-year-old Grace Carter, but could not resuscitate her. After this attempt, an investigator noticed a bullet hole in door of the church. Then EMS checked Carter for a possible gunshot wound. They found she had been shot on her upper right chest. Lt. Robert Martin with Prichard Police calling this a senseless act. “The church shooting was real gut-wrenching for us last night. Anytime anyone is killed in our jurisdiction or any municipality it touches the offices in a real compassionate way and we’re just really fed up with it.”

This is the third homicide in Prichard since Christmas Eve. Neighbors in the area say they heard the rounds, but were shocked to find out about Carter’s death, one of those neighbors saying “It’s more of a retirement community, I’ve been over here at night, no gunfire no nothing so it’s a big shock to hear. It’s sad and I hate that it happened to the church, like I said this is a quiet neighborhood and I’ve actually met the neighbors they’re good people, old fashioned people.”

Prichard Police have not released a motive but say they do not believe this to be an intentional shooting. Police being assisted Mobile County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prichard Police at 251-452-2211.

This is still an ongoing investigation.