HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was killed at her home in Sawyerville during a tornado that hit Hale County Thursday afternoon.

Hale County Commissioner Donald Anderson said the victim’s mobile home on County Road 30 was thrown across the street. The victim’s name has not been released.

The EMA said that at least eight people sustained injuries from the storm and that three of them were in critical condition.

A Sawyerville resident whose family has several homes hit by the storm said that the day was tragic.

“Just want to cry, because there’s so much going on and then to have other devastations to add on top of it,” said Gloria Doss. “You know, just stuff that’s going on around you. It scares you. Just kind of put you at ease, and just makes you want to love more. Your family and other people. Because you just never know from day to day.”

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Hale County dispatch confirmed deputies were working several incidents with storm related injuries after what NWS Birmingham described as a “large and extremely dangerous tornado.”