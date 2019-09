PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was injured in a crash off Old Corry Field Road in Pensacola Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Chief’s Way and North Old Corry Field Road. The woman was seen wearing a neck brace, while being transported by a stretcher into an ambulance.

The driver that rear ended the woman said she was complaining of neck pain. Both cars suffered minor damage.