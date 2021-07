PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) A woman is expected to survive after she was injured in a domestic violence shooting, according to police. The shooting happened late Thursday night at Attucks Court, a housing project on W. Cervantes Street.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was shot in her abdomen and rushed to the hospital.

Police tell WKRG News 5 the victim knew the gunman, and there was never a danger to the public. A suspect is in custody.