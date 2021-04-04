Woman in custody following Sunday morning police chase in Irvington

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman is in custody following a high speed police chase.

The chase started around 8:00 Sunday morning and lasted for more than 15 minutes. Mobile Police say officers saw a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Old Pascagoula Road and Tillman’s Corner Parkway. The driver refused to stop when police tried to pull her over.

The suspect was chased through Irvington around Highway 90. She eventually turned onto a dead end road, Foster Trail, and tried to run away.

The chase reached speeds exceeding 100 MPH at times. There were no crashes or injuries and the chase encountered few other vehicles on the road. A white Toyota sedan was towed away. MPD and MCSO both assisted in the arrest. The suspect’s name has not been released.

