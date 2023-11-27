KENTUCKY (FOX 56) — Police have identified the woman killed after a shooting in Owensboro on Wednesday.

The Owensboro Police Department said authorities were called to the 500 block of Orchard Street after reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered a woman dead from an apparent gunshot.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS

The Daviess County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 40-year-old Stephanie Green, of Huntsville, Alabama. According to a news release, investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but the investigation remains ongoing.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting at this time, and police have not released a possible motive for the shooting at this time.

The Owensboro Police Department is asking anyone with information or security camera footage related to the shooting to contact 270-687-8888.