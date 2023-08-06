ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman has died after she was hit by a truck at the Tavern on US 31 near Atmore just before midnight Saturday.

Atmore Police found 24-year-old Hannah Martin with severe injuries. She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

The vehicle that hit Martin was driven by 45-year-old Kenneth Harrison. Police say Harrison was assaulted by people in the parking lot and transported by helicopter to a trauma center.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating Martin’s death and Atmore police are investigating Harrison’s assault.