Woman charged with shooting at husband at Huntsville hotel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A woman is behind bars after Huntsville police said she fired more than a dozen shots at her husband Thursday morning and failed to hit him.

Inez Fuqua, 38, is charged with second-degree assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle and receiving stolen property for the incident that happened at the Hyatt Place Huntsville on Governors West.

Police said Fuqua ambushed her husband as he returned to the hotel Thursday morning. They said the two are still married but were not living together.

As the victim pulled in, police said a car pulled up and Fuqua jumped out, shooting into the car. Police said she fired 14 shots, but her husband only had minor injuries from shrapnel.

But Fuqua’s husband had a gun of his own and fired two shots back, hitting Fuqua once, police said. He was then able to drive about a quarter of a mile to the Westin Huntsville hotel, which is where police found him.

Fuqua was driven to Huntsville Hospital, where she was arrested after being released Thursday afternoon, police said. They said she had thrown the gun out of the car on the way, and the gun had been reported stolen out of Selma.

She was booked into the Madison County Jail on bonds totaling $45,000.