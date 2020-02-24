Woman charged with DUI in crash that fractured 2-year-old’s legs, records show

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 35-year-old woman was arrested after driving drunk during a crash that fractured both the legs of a 2-year-old child, according to Polk County police records.

Laura Lynn Jackson, 35, and the child were transported to Lakeland Regional Health after the crash Saturday night on Combee Road North in Lakeland.

According to police documents, the 2-year-old was unsecured in the car during the crash and suffered two fractured legs and injuries to their face.

Polk County deputy responded to Lakeland Regional Health to interview Jackson about the crash. Despite the deputy’s suspicion, Jackson denied drinking any alcohol.

After Jackson was released from the hospital, the deputy reportedly observed her staggering to the benches outside and struggling to find her place to sit. The deputy reported a strong smell of alcohol on her breath as she spoke in a mumbled and slurred pattern.

Jackson reportedly refused to participate in a sobriety test, so the deputy developed probable cause that the suspect was driving under the influence of alcohol and administered the sobriety test at the Polk County booking facility.

Reports show Jackson failed the sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence, causing serious bodily injury, and negligent child abuse.

