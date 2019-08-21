Woman charged with beating child with glass candle holder

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to an arrest report, an Escambia County woman hit a child several times in head with a glass candle holder.

Investigators say it started while the boy was playing video games. Investigators say Erica Charley told the boy to pick up his “stank a$% clothes” and then took a swing at him. According to an arrest report, the boy then pinned her down. She then grabbed a glass candle holder and hit him in the forehead several times, according to the report.

Investigators say when the boy let her up, she hit him with the candle holder again. He pinned her down again, then let her go before leaving the house and going outside before investigators arrived. The boy had bruises on his forehead when investigators arrived.

Charley is charged with cruelty to a child and domestic violence.