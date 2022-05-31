PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman has been charged with attempted murder and assault after she allegedly drove a tractor-trailer into a mobile home in Piedmont where her boyfriend and two other people were staying in.

At 3:53 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a mobile home in the 600 block of Piedmont Cutoff Road regarding a report of a woman who had driven an International Commercial Truck into the home. Police report that leading up to the crash, the victim and Rhonda D. Young, 56, had had an argument that led to her crashing the truck into the home.

According to the Piedmont Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital while the other two people inside the mobile home were not injured.

Young was charged with attempted murder, as well as two counts of first-degree assault. She is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on a combined $78,000 bond.