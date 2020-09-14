Woman charged with allegedly shooting pregnant cousin over sunglasses

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a 24-year-old woman shot her pregnant cousin over a pair of sunglasses. It happened Friday morning at about 11 at the Yester Oaks Apartments.

The victim said she was arguing with Alexis Maye over sunglasses, when the argument got physical. That’s when, police say, Maye shot her pregnant cousin. The injuries weren’t life-threatening, but because the victim is pregnant, she was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

