Woman charged with allegedly shooting pregnant cousin over sunglasses

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a 24-year-old woman shot her pregnant cousin over a pair of sunglasses. It happened Friday morning at about 11 at the Yester Oaks Apartments.

The victim said she was arguing with Alexis Maye over sunglasses, when the argument got physical. That’s when, police say, Maye shot her pregnant cousin. The injuries weren’t life-threatening, but because the victim is pregnant, she was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories